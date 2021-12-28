Library hosts STEAM night for kids
The Dallas Public Library presents STEAM Night for Kids, Dec 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.
There will be several activity kits to explore, including circuits, magnets, mechanical engineering, math, robots and more. Come play and learn with us! These activities are geared to ages 7 thru 12. For more information, call (503) 623-2633.
Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree recycling
The Boy Scout Troop 38 is offering Christmas tree recycling services for residents in Dallas, Independence and Monmouth. The troop will be picking up trees Jan. 2, 8-9 and 15-16.
To schedule a pickup, contact Troop 38 by calling (503) 877-9714 or emailing t38tress@yahoo.com.
Attach check or cash donations to the tree.
River Gallery hosts virtual masked ball contest
The River Gallery in Independence is hosting a Masked Virtual Ball with cash prizes for the most creative submissions.
Create your own 3D mask, in any medium. The mask must cover the nose and mouth. Snap a selfie wearing your mask. Extra points for snapping your selfie at the River Gallery, located at 184 Main St., in Independence. Post your selfie on Facebook or Instagram, using the hashtag #RiverGalleryBall2022 by midnight, Jan 31, 2022.
Prizes for participants ages 13 and older are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. For ages 12 and younger, first place is $50, $30 for second place and $20 for third place.
For more information, call 503-838-6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.