Help those in need at Rake Up Rally
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council is recruiting volunteers to help those in need rake their leaves this Saturday on “Rake it Up Rally.”
The community service project assists seniors and persons with limited mobility by raking their yard of leaves.
Dubbed the Rake It Up Rally, the council asks city residents to join them in helping neighbors who are not able to remove the fallen leaves from their yards.
“This is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and serve those in need,” said Councilor Larry Briggs.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the LaCreole Middle School parking lot on Saturday at 9 a.m.
After that, volunteers will disperse to the neighborhoods and start raking leaves.
The city is accepting requests for assistance from Dallas seniors and persons with limited mobility.
To request assistance, please call 503-831-3502 and speak with Sam Kaufmann.
Library hosts teen movie night
The Dallas Library will have a Teen Pizza, Movie etc. Night on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. This event for grades 7 -12 features a fun Christmas movie and with pizza noshing, a gingerbread tower building competition and the ever popular clown hunt! Staff always encourages cosplay and an appetite. Also, feel free to wear your most festive/ugly sweater!
Movie title hint: syrup is consumed in a non-traditional way.
To learn more, stop by the library or call (503) 623-2633.
Library holds Christmas Comedy and Songs program
On Wednesday, December 15 at 6:00 PM, the Dallas Library is hosting a “Christmas Comedy and Songs” show. Join us for this fun holiday program led by musician and performer Angel Ocasio. This free event is for all ages. So bring a friend, the whole family, or just yourself and enjoy some holiday joy. Angel has selected a variety of Christmas/holiday songs to sing interspersed with his unique brand of comedy and magic. He is a master entertainer who has performed throughout the Northwest. He is the current Artistic Director for the Portland Rose Festival. There will be singing, cookies, and lots of laughter. Best of all, there will once again be an ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes. So, dress to impress the judges. This is a free event for all ages. So bring the family and enjoy the evening.
You can contact the library for further information @ 503-623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Pentacle stages “It’s a Wonderful Life”
This American holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, and live Foley (sound effects) artists on stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
The play runs through Dec. 18 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at: https://tickets.pentacletheatre.org.
