Dallas Library post Christmas ‘Storywalk’ downtown
The Dallas Public Library, Dallas Downtown Association and local businesses are teaming to feature a kid’s Christmas “Storywalk” in downtown Dallas. Participants are invited to walk through downtown Dallas reading the illustrated pages of “Merry Christmas, Squirrels!” by Nancy Rose.
The story will be posted on windows of downtown businesses.
The Dallas Library will provide maps of the business windows featuring each numbered page of the book. Get the maps at the library through their curbside service. Just pull up to the library entrance off Jefferson Street and call the curbside number posted on the book drop.
After completing the storywalk, participants can call the library at (503) 263-2633 to have their name entered into a drawing for a prize. The storywalk runs through December.
Dallas Storefront contest continues
Come to downtown Dallas and see the creative Christmas-themed entries nineteen local businesses have entered the 2020 Storefront and Window Contest Display Contest. You can vote for your favorite.
Voting continues until Saturday, Dec. 19.
The top three businesses who receive the most votes will receive cash prizes donated by the Dallas Downtown Association and the Dallas Arts Association.
Ballots are located at Some Things, 745 Main St.; Dallas Antique Mall, 811 Main St.; and Main Street Emporium, 857 Main St.
Pictures will be posted on the Dallas Downtown Associations Facebook page. If you would like a ballot emailed to you please contact Eddie Nelson at eddiemn12@rocketmail.com.
Find the Gingerbread Man in Dallas
The Gingerbread Man is busy spreading candy canes downtown, and you can find him to win a prize in the Gingerbread Man Scavenger Hunt.
There are 10 businesses that he is hiding inside waiting to be found. He is also peaking outside hoping you will not pass him by. Here is a clue, there are at least 20 locations he can be found.
Pick up your scavenger hunt clues and forms at Some Things, 745 Main St. Return your form by Dec. 19 to be entered into a holiday drawing.
Dallas library presents ‘Oregon’s Amazing Animals’
This December, the Dallas Public Library is partnering with @oregonnaturalhistory to present “Oregon’s Amazing Animals,” an online family program that will inspire learning and fun at home.
Join the library on Thursday, Dec. 10 and discover the incredible variety of animal life in Oregon — both past and present — through fun, hands-on activities and experiments. Activity kits can be picked up curbside at the library during regular hours.
Find links and information at the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon or the library website www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.