Meet Perseverance at the library
Dallas resident and NASA Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson will give another presentation in our illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series on Saturday at 1 p.m. This will be a live Zoom event titled “Meet Perseverance…Our New Mars Rover!”
The all new upgraded and re-purposed Mars Rover, named Perseverance, including its helicopter, Ingenuity, is scheduled to land on Mars on Feb. 18.
Zoom into Anderson’s presentation to see what’s new and different about this specific rover, and the location where it is targeted to land.
Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. His presentations are always fun and informative. This event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general.
To receive access and a password to this event email the Dallas Library at dalref@ccrls.org any time before noon on Saturday. You can also contact the library for further information @ (503)-623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Warming centers open this week
Polk County Warming Centers will be open for the duration of this week through Feb. 14 (possibly longer if the freezing temps continue) in Monmouth and Falls City.
Intake is 7-9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible. After hours or to arrange transportation, please call 503-949-4987. The centers operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Families and pets are welcome, and transportation can be arranged within rural Polk County if needed.
Due to the pandemic, center volunteers are taking common precautions like temperature checks, masks and physical distancing, as well as extra cleaning to ensure the safety of our guests and volunteers.
The Monmouth location is at Praise Assembly, 189 Monmouth Ave. S. Use the rear parking lot entrance near the Monmouth Senior Center.
The Falls City location is at the Community Center, 320 N Main Street (West end of Fire Hall).
Want to help out? Up-to-date donation and volunteer: https://polkwarming.weebly.com/get-involved.html.
Donations sought for senior banners
The senior classes of Dallas High School and Morrison need help raising $20,000 for banners for the 2021 graduates. An alumni of DHS has pledged to match up to $10,000 in money raised.
To participate, there is a bottle drop off at Quench, located at 119 SW Court St. Or you can participate through Avon online at www.avon.com/fundraiser/dhsbanners2021. This fundraiser is through Feb. 28.
Donations can also be dropped off at Oregon State Credit Union, located at 210 Orchard Drive, in Dallas. Make checks payable to DHS Banners 2021. Checks can also be mailed to: DHS Banners 2021, PO BOX 752, Dallas OR 97338.
There is also Venmo account where people can donate directly at @DHSbanners2021.
“Our seniors have not been able to attend one day of school, have a prom, last year or this year, no sports or other after school activities,” said coordinator Jana Fogg. “We need to let them know we care and they are not forgotten and we are so proud of them.”
