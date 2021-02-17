Blue Lady ribbon cutting
The weather-delayed ribbon cutting for the Blue Lady restaurant grand opening at 904 S. Main St. has been rescheduled for Sunday.
The Dallas Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting event live on Facebook at 1 p.m.
The grand opening is from 1 to 4 p.m.
Polk CCC grants available
The Polk County Cultural Coalition (PCCC) is accepting grant applications fitting its cultural plan focus and priorities of protecting existing cultural assets, introducing young people to the arts, culture heritage and history, and overcoming barriers to participation in cultural events and activities.
Due to continued restrictions, these proposals can be for projects that are provided live, virtual, or a combination of the two. These are competitive grants and all grants received may not be funded.
Awards from $200 to $2,500 will be made. Projects must be completed and grant reports submitted by Nov. 30 and may not begin until grant funds are received.
Applications and instructions are available on the Polk County Cultural Coalition website, https://wou.edu/wp/pccc. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 19.
The coalition’s final determination of grant awards will be announced the week of March 29. The PCCC will be awarding approximately $13,000 in this round of grant funding.
For more information send an email to: polkcountycc@gmail.com.
M-I awards nominations accepted
Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for the 2021 Community Awards.
Nomination will be accepted through Friday and the ballots can be found at https://bit.ly/36RPPqn.
The awards celebrate local businesses and community members who encompass the strengths and hopes of the community through leadership, community involvement, and outreach. Recognition is given to educators, community leaders, and businesses.
There are two nomination ballots: Business & Organization Awards, with a new category this year, New Business of the Year; and Citizen Awards (First Citizen, Distinguished Service, Junior Citizen, Educator of the Year, Education Support Staff Employee of the Year, and a new category — Business Innovator of the Year)
Important Dates
Feb. 1 to 19: Primary Ballot open to vote for Business & Organization Awards and individual nominations.
Feb. 22 to 28: Secondary Ballot open to vote for Business & Organization Awards nominees.
Feb. 21 to 28: Selection Committee will meet to determine winners of Individual nominations.
April 23: All winners will be announced at the 56th Annual Community Awards Banquet during an online awards event.
Dallas awards nomination accepted
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2021 Community Awards, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The award honor individuals and businesses in the Lifetime Achievement, Young Pro, Junior First Citizen, First Citizen, Outstanding Organization and Business of the Year categories. Nominations are open now until the week of March 10 when the awards selection committee will choose winners.
Ballots are avaiable at https://forms.gle/nTzbmykwgG4SnonB7.
Winners will be notified at the end of March, and the chamber is planning for an in-person event to present the awards in November.
