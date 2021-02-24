Dallas Food Bank needs assistance
During the recent ice storm, the Dallas Food Bank lost all the food in its refrigerators. The food bank was without power until late afternoon of Feb 17. The food bank was finally able to borrow a small generator to use on the freezers which saved all the frozen meat.
Volunteers took turns at the food bank running the generator, but unfortunately, the refrigerators had reached a temperature that required the disposal of all items.
The items lost were milk, eggs, butter and all refrigerated produce.
If you would like to donate to the food bank, drop off items between 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The Dallas Food Bank is located at 322 Main St., Ste 180.
Red Cross needs donations
Due to winter storms in Oregon and across the country, the Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Throughout the Northwest more than 40 drives have been canceled, resulting in 1,000 units that have gone uncollected.
Donors in Polk County can sign up to give on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salt Creek Baptist Church, 15075 Salt Creek Road.
To donate: Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
