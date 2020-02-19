Tourism commission to host workshop
Travel Oregon will host an Oregon Tourism Commission: Travel Oregon 101, on Monday at Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St.
The workshop will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Included in the agenda is an update on Oregon21 grant, a report on Oregon Tourism Workforce assessment, and a review on the 2021-23 strategic plan roadmap.
For more information: TravelOregon.com.
Printmaking club for teens Feb. 26
The Ash Creek Arts Center will host Printmaking club for teens from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays, starting Feb. 26.
Classes are at the center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.
This is a club for high school-aged students to explore printmaking through a variety of techniques.
Participation is free. Registration is required: ashcreekarts.org.
Dallas Garden club to meet Monday
The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors’ Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
The guest speaker will be John Hendersen, owner of The Old Mill Feed and Garden store in Dallas. He will share about new gardening products, tools, fertilizers, vegetable and flower seeds and more. Club members will also celebrate their fourth year as a Garden Club.
Club membership is open to all, and visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening, and special birthday refreshments will be served. More info: 503-510-4370.
Pancake Feed for Shrove Tuesday
The Dallas St. Thomas Episcopal Church will host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Feed on Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 1486 SW Levens St.
Commonly known as Fat Tuesday, the St. Thomas members will follow its long-held tradition by serving pancakes, eggs, ham or veggie sausage, juice, milk and coffee. The event is open to the entire community, with a special invitation to families with children. No reservations are necessary, and come as you are. The supper is free with any donations gratefully accepted.
For more information: 503-623-8522, email at stthomasdallasor@gmail.com or visit the website at www.stthomasdallasor.org.
Stormwater open house Monday
The city of Monmouth will host a community open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Yeasty Beasty Pizza, 167 Main St. W.
The event is open for anyone to drop in and ask questions or offer advice.
The city is considering creating a stormwater utility to pay for services such as leaf pickup, hazardous spill response, pollution prevention and replacing undersized or failing stormwater pipes. Currently, these services are paid for through the street fund.
Learn more about stormwater at the open house. Pizza will be provided.
Aging workshop at WOU Thursday
Western Oregon University will host “Aging in the right place: Options and decisions about where we live as we age,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Columbia Room, Werner University Center, on WOU’s campus.
The presentation will be by Melissa Cannon, assistant professor of gerontology. She will review housing and living environments with increasing age, and how they become more critical to our health, well-being and independence. Planning ahead can be challenging for many reasons. This presentation will present an overview of housing options for people as they grow older, important considerations when evaluating these options, and some of the basics of transitioning to longterm care.
For more information, 503-751-4201.
Independence celebrates Saturday
The third annual Independence Birthday Celebration will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St.
Participate in a history scavenger hunt and be eligible for prizes. Information and forms for the hunt may be picked up at the Independence Public Library now through Saturday and turned into the museum by 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information: 503-838-4989, or orheritage@ci.independence.or.us.
Merkley to host town hall in Falls City
Sen. Jeff Merkley is hosting a Town Hall on Wednesday (today) from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. This is an opportunity to hear Merkley give an update on actions in the Senate, and to take questions from the attendees. Arrive a few minutes early to sign in and get seated before the event starts.
Dallas library to host improv
Dallas Public Library has a teen event coming up: Friday at 5:30 p.m., Teen Improv night. There will be fun/crazy improv games and snacks.
