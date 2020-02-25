WOU to host ‘legal toolbox’ for aging
“Your Legal Toolbox for Aging Gracefully” will be the topic of a workshop presented at Western Oregon University, Werner University Center, Columbia Room, from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The presentation will be led by Ryan W. Collier, attorney at Collier Law.
Collier is an estate planner and probate attorney in Salem. His practice emphasizes advising clients on estate planning, probate and trust administration, and fiduciary liablity. He will focus his presentation to those issues important to consider when aging, including estate planning and advanced directives.
For more information: Margaret Manoogian, manoogiam@wou.edu.
Dallas library to host author Gwartney
The Dallas Public Library will host award-winning author Debra Gwartney on Thursday at 7 p.m.
She will discuss her book, “I am a Stranger Here Myself.” Her book is a finalist for a 2020 Oregon Book Award in creative non-fiction. Part history, part memoir, “I Am a Stranger Here Myself” taps dimensions of human yearning: the need to belong, the snarl of family history, and embracing womanhood in the patriarchal American West.
Gwartney is a fifth-generation Idahoan who grew up in Salmon, Idaho. Gwartney became fascinated with the missionary Narcissa Prentiss Whitman and how she reflected the tough-as-nails women in Gwartney’s own family. Gwartney interweaves her own story with that of Narcissa Whitman, using Whitman as a touchstone to spin a tightly woven narrative about identity, the power of womanhood, and coming to peace with one’s most cherished place.
This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Free orchestral concert Tuesday
The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra will perform a free concert at First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas, at 7 p.m.
The orchestra meets Mondays 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. It is a local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians.
Monmouth holds second city hall town hall
The city of Monmouth will hold its second community engagement meeting about replacing city hall at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Volunteer Hall, Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St.
The purpose of this meeting is to consider two building footprint options on the existing site which were developed after feedback from the first community engagement “discovery” meeting, which was held on Jan. 29.
The meeting is an opportunity for the project team to present these building options and hear your feedback. Contact Chad Olsen, interim city manager, at colsen@ci.monmouth.or.us or 503-751-0146 with any questions.
Shows abound at River Gallery
The River Gallery in Independence will continue its exhibit of the Wild Women Show 2020 through Saturday.
A focus artist show featuring Gerry Brehm, a local potter and River Gallery partner, will begin Tuesday and run through April 4. The art window exhibit will feature Dale Bunse, also a partner at the gallery.
Bunse is a multi-media artist.
Dallas library to hosts space program
The Dallas Public Library will host another of its Astronomy and Space Exploration Series, presented by Dallas resident Donn W. Anderson, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The subject of this multi-media talk will be, “The U.S. Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Plane.” Developed by NASA as the X-37 and then turned over to the U.S. Air Force, the X-37B space plane has been going into orbit and returning to Earth since 2015. Also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle, this “mini-shuttle” is both a marvel and a mystery. Come learn six surprising facts about the what, when, where, and why of the fascinating X-37B. Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.
This series is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
‘Trash to Treasure’ Saturday
The Monmouth Senior Center will host its Trash to Treasure sale on Saturday at the senior center, 180 Warren St. S.
The sale will include many tables with items to choose from. For more information: 503-838-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.