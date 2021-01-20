Vaccine Clinic

David Hayes | Itemizer-Observer

Registerd nurse Marie Davis gives Tom Turnbull, 96, of West Salem, his first dose of the Mederna COVID-19 vaccination Friday during West Valley Hospital’s clinic at the Polk County Fairgrounds. About 499 vaccinations were given Thursday and another 431 Friday. West Valley Hospital officials expected Polk County’s alottment of doses to run out by the end of Monday. They urge residents to learn further developments online at www.salemhealth.org and by clicking on the Polk County tab.