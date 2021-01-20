Sips ‘n’ Science features LWC
The first Sips ‘n’ Science will celebrate Luckiamute Watershed Council’s 20th anniversary this month with “The Power of partnership: 20 years of restoration with the LWC.”
This special Sips ‘n’ Science that will look back at LWC history, plus a look ahead to the future.
The virtual session is on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
During the talk, LWC Executive Director Kristen Larson and LWC Project Manager Jean-Paul Zagarola will explain how the LWC and its partners have approached restoration planning over the past two decades. You will also see and hear about some examples of the many projects implemented over the years and a few on the horizon.
To register: https://bit.ly/35Skcg4.
Registration is free, but a $5 donation is welcomed to cover costs.
New fridge, freezer helps FC giveaway
Falls City weekly produce and food giveaway were given early Christmas gifts last month in the form of a new refrigerator, delivered on Dec. 2, followed by a freezer, delivered on Dec. 17.
“These units will allow us to expand our ability to house and give away a wider variety of items,” said Charlie Flynn, a volunteer with the program. “Currently we give away only fresh vegetables, fruits, cracker products, and breads along with garden items brought to us by the members of those we serve.”
Now the program can add dairy products (yogurt, butter, milk, and cheeses), meats, and more.
“We’ll also be able to hold over items for another giveaway (such as celery, tomatoes, lettuce, and other perishable items), and help other less delicate items last longer when they are in abundance thanks to these units,” Flynn said.
Bible study to begin
Evangelical Bible Church will host Precepts Bible study of I and II Thessalonians beginning on Thursday. Feb. 18.
Sessions are held at 9:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe Street — Miller Street entrance
Materials cost $30 for both studies.
Contact Donna Schmidt, 503-623-1161, to register or for more information.
