Bible study to begin
Evangelical Bible Church will host Precepts Bible study of I and II Thessalonians beginning on Thursday. Feb. 18.
Sessions are held at 9:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe Street — Miller Street entrance Materials cost $30 for both studies.
Contact Donna Schmidt, 503-623-1161, to register or for more information
Tax preparation help available
AARP TaxAide assistance will be available again this year in Dallas, but Because of COVID-19, the procedures will be different from previous years.
Two appointments will be necessary. At the first appointment, the taxpayer will complete the intake form and interview in person, and will bring all necessary paperwork.
A Tax-Aide Volunteer will scan the documents and return them to the taxpayer. The IRS and AARP have set up a procedure to keep your data secure.
Preparation will be done remotely. At a second appointment, the taxpayer will return to review the return, sign the release form and receive a copy of the return. For additional information and to make an appointment, call 503-302-2078.
We will start taking phone calls on Feb. 1 for appointments beginning Feb. 15. Contact Donna Schmidt, 503- 623-1161, to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.