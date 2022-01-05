Window display contest winners named
Seventeen downtown businesses participated in the 2021 Holiday Window Display Contest, and five were awarded prizes for their effort to bring holiday cheer to Dallas.
There were two categories for the contest: The Artist Choice Category where artists in the community voted on the displays and People’s Choice where the community voted on the displays. Winners: Category “Artist Choice, ”First place — Some Things; Second place — Dallas Event Center; and Third place — Bliss Beauty Bar. Category “People’s Choice, ”First place — Some Things; Second place — Dallas Antique Mall; and third place — Karma Coffee.
“There were so many wonderful unique displays that brought the Christmas Spirit to downtown Dallas,” said Eddie Nelson with contest sponsor Dallas Downtown Association. “The Dallas Downtown Association and Dallas Arts Association appreciates the collective effort to bring joy to our small town. Each business used their own creativity to design a set for the holiday season. There is so much talent in our community and it is events like this that really showcase the creativity.”
Library offers winter reading program
Dallas Library invites people of all ages to participate in its winter reading program.
To participate, sign up at dallaslibraryoregon.readsquared.com or download the READsquared phone app.
Reading time is logged online to acquire points to enter prize raffles. Book reviews can be submitted for extra points. There is a fun BINGO activity to earn even more points.
This program supports lifelong learning and a love of reading for everyone. The program runs from Dec. 30 through Feb. 11.
You can sign up at any time during the Winter Reading Program.
Alcoholic Anonymous meets Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church at 320 SE Fir Villa Road in Dallas.
The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. Call 503-370-7363 for more information.
Library features couple’s artwork
The Dallas Library will feature the work of husband and wife team Maryann and Ray Mairs — Mairs Photography — on the Artwall through January.
The Mairs describe themselves as, “…an artsy couple living with a cat named Mouse in Dallas, Oregon.”
They have been taking photographs both personal and professional since the late 1960’s.
They now spend their time shooting what pleases them and enjoy sharing the images with others.
Mairs Photography’s commercial clients have included State Farm Insurance, Samaritan Health, Driftwood Shores Resort, and The Shamrock Flowers & Gifts.
They offer a large variety of subject matter from lighthouses to antique cars, with an emphasis on nature photography.
River Gallery hosts virtual masked ball contest
The River Gallery in Independence is hosting a Masked Virtual Ball with cash prizes.
To enter the contest, create your own 3D mask, in any medium. The mask must cover the nose and mouth. Snap a selfie wearing your mask. Contestants get extra points for snapping your selfie at the River Gallery, located at 184 Main St. Independence. The final step is to post your selfie on Facebook or Instagram, using the hashtag #RiverGalleryBall2022, by midnight, on Jan 31.
Prizes for participants ages 13 and older are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. For ages 12 and younger, first place is $50, $30 for second place and $20 for third place.
For more information, call 503-838-6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.