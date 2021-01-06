Dallas Food Bank open on Saturdays
The Dallas Food Bank will now be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve families that cannot access food during the week. New hours for Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday are from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Food donations can still be made Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. Visit the Dallas Food Bank’s Facebook page or website: dallasfoodbank.com for more information. You can also contact the Dallas Food Bank at 503-623-3758.
Chamber hosts ‘Meet your legislators’
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host DACC invited state legislators Sen. Brian Boquist, Rep. Mike Nearman, Rep. Paul Evans, and Rep. Bill Post for a virtual ‘Meet your Legislators’ session Thursday at noon.
The chamber will ask the legistator about what in the upcoming legislative session could help or hurt small businesses, and what local and regional representatives need to hear from the chamber to make positive changes for business.
To attend: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/843495333.
For more information, go to DACC’s Facebook page.
