Youth art project Saturday
The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its Second Saturday Youth Art Project from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 Monmouth St., Independence.
The activity will be making plaster gauze birds. It is a free activity open to youth and their guardians.
Little Bits at Maker Mondays
The Independence Public Library will resume Maker Mondays at 4:30 p.m. This Monday, participants may create fun projects using Little Bits circuits. Make operable cars and more.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the library will host the Mystery Book Club. This month’s selection is “Elizabeth is Missing,” by Emma Healey. Copies are available for checkout at the library.
Volunteer recruitment fair
The Independence Days Commission is hosting a volunteer recruitment fair from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Independence Event Center, 555 Main St., Independence.
Many other groups will be there with information about volunteer opportunities for their organizations.
For more information, contact Shannon Corr, Independence city councilor, at scorr@ci.independence.or.us.
Read 1,000 books before kindergarten
The Monmouth Public Library offers the “1,000 books before kindergarten” program.
The reading program is open to any child 5 years or younger who is not yet enrolled in kindergarten. To participate, parents record the books they’ve read with their children in the reading log provided by the library.
After each 100 books read, bring the completed log to the library for a sticker and the next page of the log. A special surprise will be awarded when 500 books and when 1,000 books are read.
To sign up your child for the program: inquire at the circulation desk, or come to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday story time or 10:15 a.m. Friday playgroup.
For more information on the program: 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.
‘Un-Book’ club meets today
The Un-Book Club for teens will meet for the first time Wednesday (today) at 4:15 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
Ordinary book clubs assign a book for everyone to read, but in the Un-Book Club, you can read whatever you want to read, then come together to talk about books. Even if you don’t read a book, we can talk about books you have read in the past or want to read in the future. We might even talk about cool or lame movies based on books. There will be some activities and snacks on occasion.
Future Un-Book Club meetings will be at 4:15 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
