Dallas Sounds of Summer hosts Ty Curtis
Local blues artist Ty Curtis will play Dallas’ Sounds of Summer series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dallas Rotary Performing Arts Stage at the corner of Main and Academy streets. This is the 25th anniversary season of the free concert series, which began last week with a performance by Copper Ridge.
For more information, go to: www.dallasor.gov/833/Community-Events.
The Junebugs open River’s Edge series
Folk-rock band The Junebugs will kick off the 2021 River’s Edge concert series in Independence on Friday.
Shows during the six-week concert series begin at 7:30 p.m. each week at the amphitheater in Riverview Park.
An all-ages beer garden and food wil be available during the shows.
For more information, to go: www.independenceamphitheater.com.
Movies in the Park begins
Thursday marks the beginning of the Movies in the Park series in Independence.
This week’s show is The Croods 2, and the movie begins at 9:45 p.m. at the Riverview Park amphitheater.
For more information, to go: www.independenceamphitheater.com.
Dallas senior center ribbon cutting
After a COVID-19 delayed the opening of the brand new Dallas Senior Center, the building will finally have a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Dallas is hosting the ribbon cutting and grand opening event at 11 a.m. at the center, 817 SW Church St., Dallas.
Chamber holds Wake Up Wednesday
Pacific Cloud IT will host the next Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday networking gathering on July 21 at 8 a.m. Formerly named Technical Genius Solutions, Pacific Cloud IT is located at 289 E. Ellendale Ave., suite 701, Dallas.
Sarah Owre speaker at chamber luncheon
Sarah Owre of Homesmart Realty is the guest speaker at the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Monday at noon at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.
