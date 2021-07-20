Library hosts Christmas in July sing-along
Join the Dallas Library at 6 p.m., July 28 for a Christmas in July sing-along led by musician and performer Angel Ocasio.
Ocasio, a master entertainer who has performed throughout the Northwest, is the current artistic director for the Portland Rose Festival.
Ocasio has selected a variety of Christmas/holiday songs for the evening. There will be singing, cookies and lots of laughter. Best of all, there will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes. So, dress warm because the air conditioning will be blasting to set the mood.
There will also be a possible visit from the “Big Guy” himself.
This is a free event for all ages. So, bring the family and enjoy the evening.
For more information, contact the library at 623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Annual James Kirk art show returns Aug. 5
The James Kirk Second Annual Going Out of Art Show is Aug. 5 through Sept. 5 at the River Gallery in Independence. A large group of drawings and paintings by James Kirk have been thoughtfully selected from his studio. The collection of both framed and unframed pieces will be available at the gallery, located at 184 S. Main Street in Independence. There will be an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
Look for updated event information on Facebook and online at www.rivergalleryart.com.
Lions Club hosts Cruise-In
The Central Lions Club of Monmouth-Independence hosts its 10th annual Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Independence Riverview Park. Cars will begin arriving at 8 a.m. and the event runs from 9 a.m. to the end of the trophy presentation at 2 p.m. Entry is open to all vehicle years, makes and models. The registration fee of $20 includes breakfast for the drivers. Car owners as well as all fans of cool cars are welcome.
The show includes a raffle and a 50/50 drawing plus classic rock music on the PA system. Goodie bags and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants.
Proceeds will help support the Central Lions Club’s ongoing scholarship and vision programs. For more information, email centrallionscruisein@gmail.com.
Live music, outdoor movies continue
Live outdoor entertain and outdoor movies continue this week in Dallas, Independence and Monmouth.
The fun starts on Wednesday with Monmouth’s Music in the Park Series. Playing this week is rock band Cedar Teeth. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. in Main Street Park.
Check out the retro swing sound of Midnight Serenaders in at the Sounds of Summer series in Dallas on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Performing Arts Stages at the corner of Main and Academy streets.
Also on Thursday, and starting late enough to catch after the concert in Dallas, is the Movie in Park showing of “Men in Black” starting at 9:45 p.m. at Riverview Park in Independence.
Head back to Riverview Park on Friday to see Ty Curtis in the River’s Edge Summer Series. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
