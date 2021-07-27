Museum hosts civil war program July 31
The Polk County Museum presents a Civil War program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be Civil War re-enactors with uniforms and weapons, guest speaker Mark Stevens’ presentation about the aftermath of the civil war in Polk County, and Jack Bentley’s demonstration of the loading and firing of a Civil War-era cannon.
The event is free for Polk County Historical Society members. Non members are $5 and seniors are $4. Kids are free.
The Polk County Museum is located at 560 S. Pacific Highway (99W) Rickreall.
To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/2TrP445.
Check out live music
Summer concert series in Monmouth, Dallas and Independence continue this week, with the first show in Monmouth on Wednesday (today). Come down to Main Street Park in Monmouth to see afro-beat band Jujuba at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, the Rotary Performing Arts Stage in Dallas welcomes soul and R&B band Bridge City Soul. The show, part of the city of Dallas’ Sounds of Summer series, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Main and Academy streets in Dallas.
River’s Edge Summer Series hosts blues artist Gabe Cox on Friday at Riverview Park amphitheater in downtown Independence. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget about Movies in the Park, also part of the River’s Edge Series. Thursday Raya and The Last Dragon begins at 9:45 p.m. at Riverview Park.
All shows are free and food and beverages are available at all venues.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church hosts Bishop Akiyama
Newly elected Bishop Diana Akiyama, the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon, will officiate a service with Father Fred Heard on Sunday (Aug. 1) at 10 a.m. A reception will be held after the service, and anyone from the community is invited to meet Akiyama.
Akiyama was ordained in 1988 in the Diocese of Eastern Oregon. She is the first Japanese-American woman ordained in the Episcopal priesthood. She has experience in Christian formation, teaching, social justice advocacy, and mission field. Akiyama has served in ministries in Oregon, California and Hawaii.
For more information: 503-623-8522
Museum offers art classes
The Polk County Museum hosts teacher Sonja Ely for art class “Drawing for Fun – Illustration Art in mixed media and Fun drawing projects” on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The class cost $25 and all proceeds go to the Polk County Historical Society. Admission includes tour of the museum and light refreshments. All supplies for the class provided. The class is held in the Stafrin Room at the Polk County Museum 560 S. Pacific Highway West (99W), Rickreall.
For more information: 503-623-6251.
