Keg Roll a hit
The Fourth of July celebration added a new event for 2021: The Keg Roll Race. The event, which looks just like the name implies, crowned its first champion team on Sunday.
First Place went to Craft Bar West, with team members Ryan Hall, Derrek O’Connell , David Carmona, Darrian Quitevis, Chase Holley and Jared Dickerson .
In second place was The Sippery, with team members Tyler Davis, Jordan Davis, Bodie Bemrose, Scott Schindelar, Dominic Rose, Deana Sallee, Ian Kintz-Stormo and Kevin Jones.
The contest wasn’t just about speed. It also had an element of style. Best Team uniforms went to Yeasty Beasty, with team members Jason Waggoner, Jonah Dentiste, Asher Peven, Lita Noland, Emily West, and Anthony Nibbler
Keg Roll organizer Bodie Bemrose thanked Bruce Tuma for engineering and building the metal keg rollers, and Eric Scharer for race graphics and driving the official Keg Roll truck.
New Horizons Orchestra seeks new members
After a 15-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra resumes practices at the Monmouth Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. on July 12.
Under the direction of resident conductor Allie Greenwell, the orchestra will resume its weekly practices on Mondays 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra is open to players of all orchestral musical instruments. The level of the players varies from beginning to intermediate to more experienced players. There are no auditions or try-outs for players in this community orchestra.
Following the guidelines of the Monmouth Senior Center, players who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask during orchestra practice. Any who are not yet fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask during the orchestra practice.
For further information about playing in the Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra call Paul Doellinger at (503) 838-4884.
WOU hosts baseball prospect camps
The Western Oregon University Baseball Prospect Camp is Aug. 16 to 18 on the WOU campus. The camp gives attendees the opportunity to showcase their baseball skills in front of the WOU coaching staff, as well as other coaches from the Northwest. The camp includes position skill instruction, hitting instruction, live game situations, plus a coach evaluation. A camp shirt will be provided.
Camp hours are: Aug. 16 — 4 to 7 p.m.; Aug. 17 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aug. 18 — 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost for the camp is $250. Register at wou.edu/business/prospect-camp.
Bring a hat, glove, bat, turf cleats, baseball pants and catcher’s gear (if needed).
All camps have limited enrollment. Reserve your spot early. For more information, go to www.wouwolves.com or call (503) 838-8448.
Elks Lodge hosts cruise-in
Summertime is here, which means it’s time to get those classic cars, new cars, trucks, motorcycles, or even those unique cars out.
The Indy Elks is holding their Second Annual Cruise-In on XXXX (WHEN?) This will be held in our parking lot in the back from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no entry fee. While there will be no prizes, there will be plenty of fun and games.
To enter your car into the Cruise-In, call the Elks Lodge at 503-838-1950 or 503-400-9365.
In addition to the car show, purchase burgers and chips for $8 or hot dogs and chips for $4. Soda and water will also be available for $1 to purchase.
This event is kid and pet friendly.
For more information, call 503-838-1950.
Dallas library shows movie
Dallas Library will show a recently released major movie for adults and families on Friday at 6 p.m. While the library’s movie license does not allow for the movie to be named, it is described as a film about “a large prehistoric beast versus an equally large primate. A lot of chaos ensues from their encounter.”
This is a PG-13 movie so small children would not be appropriate. The library recommends only children 12 years of age and older be admitted. This is a free event and snacks will be provided. Find details about the event at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon , at the library, or call 503-623-2633.
