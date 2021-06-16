BeckenRidge hosts Father’s Day event
Just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, the BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road, will hold Rods & Rock n Roll on June 19, featuring a classic car show, live music and plenty of food and spirits. The event’s car show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Live Music by 77AM is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. For tickets: https://beckenridge.com/events.
Annual youth grief camp will be online
Due to Covid, Willamette Valley Hospice’s annual summer grief camp for kids will not be held in-person in 2021. However, Camp Mighty Oaks at Home will be available as a free, six-week online support group for youth ages 6 to 17. This program will start in mid-July with additional optional weekly family activities. Groups are separated for age ranges and have differing start dates and times.
Youth will have the opportunity to receive a memory bear, made by volunteers out of a piece of their loved one’s clothing, as well. Games, prizes, music therapy, and fun activities that promote hope and healing will be provided.
By learning and growing together, participants gain strength and courage to face their grief. Camp Mighty Oaks encourages families to honor the memory of their loved ones and express their feelings of loss, so that they can go on living and growing through their grief.
Please call Nancy or Jan at Willamette Valley Hospice & Palliative Care with questions or to register at (503) 588-3600 or bereavment@wvh.org. Registration is preferred by June 25.
Chamber luncheon to talk economic development
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host the new Dallas Economic Development Director Charlie Mitchell to present on economic development in Dallas.
The monthly luncheon is on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
For more information, dallasoregonchamber on Facebook.
