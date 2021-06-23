Library presents landscaping seminar
With a hot dry summer on the horizon and the possibility of more dry summers to come, the Dallas Library will host a landscaping workshop titled, “Landscaping with Less Water.”
The event will be held in the library at 6:30 p.m. on June 29.
Dallas residents Susan Anderson and Dale Derouin will facilitate the workshop. Susan will discuss how to adapt your current landscape to use less water. Dale will address planting for the future with native and drought tolerant plants. Due to current COVID restrictions, signups are required. You can sign up at the library or call 503-623-2633 to sign up.
With COVID restrictions changing weekly you can keep up to date for possible easing of requirements for the workshop at the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon or the library website www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library.
Friends of Monmouth Library hosts membership meeting
The general membership meeting of the Friends of the Monmouth Library is 7 p.m. on June 30, at 181 Ackerman St., in the backyard.
Social distancing and masks are required. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
For more information: Kenn Lehto, 503-399-4030.
