Dispose of unwanted, expired medicines
The Dallas Library, through MED-Project, offers free, safe and convenient Medicine Mail-Back envelopes for the disposal of unwanted and expired medicines from households.
All mail-back envelopes are prepaid and pre-addressed, are given out free of charge, and comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and other legal requirements. Residents simply ask for the envelopes at the circulation desk. They then take the envelopes home, put their medications in the envelope, and then place in the mail.
Written instructions are included inside each envelope. Note: The envelopes cannot be used to return pre-filled injector products or inhalers. (Do not bring the medications or the filled envelopes to the library.) A government disposal and incineration site receives the pre-addressed envelopes.
MED-Project is organized as a tax-exempt entity that develops, implements, and operates stewardship programs for unwanted pharmaceutical products from households as mandated by local and state legislation.
For more information go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon and the library’s website https://www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library.
Dallas Pickleball Club hosts tournament
Dallas Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament put on by Shane Denning on July 16-18. It’s a non sanctioned tournament. It will offer single and doubles events for skill levels 3.0 -5.0.
On Friday the club will host a barbecue and a local pickleball professional Wes Gabrelson will play an exhibition match. Cost is $45 plus $15 for each additional event. Registration and complete details are available on pickleballtournaments.com.
Firefighters Association hosts July 4 breakfast
The Polk County Firefighters Association will host a pancake breakfast July 4 from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Polk County Fire Station at 1800 Monmouth St., in Independence.
Participants can either pick up a meal to go or come in and enjoy a sit-down meal. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and ham. The meal is by donation only.
After a tough year, if you cannot afford to make a donation, the breakfast is on the association.
