Wake up at West Valley Taphouse
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce next Wake Up Wednesday will be hosted at West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas.
The networking event takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. on June 16.
Wake Up Wednesdays are held the first and third Wednesday of the month at host businesses.
For more information: 503-832-0227.
BeckenRidge hosts Father’s Day event
Just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, the BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road, will hold Rods & Rock n Roll on June 19, featuring a classic car show, live music and plenty of food and spirits. The event’s car show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Live Music by 77AM is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. For tickets: https://beckenridge.com/events.
Christmas Cheer fundraiser
Benedetto Vineyards will host the Christmas Cheer BBQ fundraiser for the non-profit which provides food for families in need during the holiday season.
The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 12 at the vineyard, 14020 Orchard Knob Road. Tickets and $75 and can be purchased online athttps://bit.ly/2RXgi1w.
For more information: www.dallascc.org.
Library summer reading program
Dallas library is launching the ‘Reading Colors Your World’ summer reading program for all ages on Wednesday, June 16. Sign up online using READsquared @http://dallaslibraryoregon.readsquared.com, The summer program includes activities for children and teens.
Events currently scheduled:
Children
Movie 3:30 pm on Friday June 25th at Dallas Library (sign-up required)
Paint-a-Long Narwhal on Wednesday June 30 at Dallas Library (sign-up required)
Jugglemania 11:30 am on Wednesday July 7 at Dallas City Park Seibert-Fredrickson Memorial Shelter
Angel Ocasio 11:30 am on Wednesday July 28 at Dallas City Park Seibert- Fredrickson Memorial Shelter
Mascot Hunt is a mission within READsquared that asks kids to hunt for some critters hiding out in local businesses.
Teens
Movie 5:30 pm on Friday June 18 at Dallas Library (sign-up required)
Paint-a-Long Narwhal 5:30 pm Wednesday June 23 at Dallas Library (sign-up required)
Look for more events on the library’s website, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information please call Dallas Library 503 623 2633
