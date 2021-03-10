Amity holds daffodil drive
Celebrate a symbol of spring during March with the “Amity March of Daffodils.” You can mark the passing of the days of approaching spring each weekend starting on Friday and running through Easter weekend.
March 12-14: Awakening
March 12 is National Plant a Flower Day. This day is dedicated to the planting of flowers and looking forward to the spring season. And remember to “spring forward” – daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 14.
March 20-21: Education and Knowledge
Think Daffodils! Learn about daffodils. Identify the parts of the daffodil. Go to www.daffodilusa.org to learn daffodil facts, how to grow daffodils, and the different classifications and divisions of daffodils.
March 27-28:Observation and Action
Walk in your neighborhood and around town. Observe the variety of daffodils, take photos and identify the division of your daffodil. Post your photos at www.facebook.com/marchofdaffodils Check out www.actgivityvillage.co.uk/daffodils for coloring pages, crafts, printables, puzzles, and other activities.
April 3-4: Marvel
Easter weekend. Take the Daffodil Drive on Eola Hills Road. Look for the daffodils along the road between Skyline Road junction and SE Hood View Road junction. Marvel at their beauty, brightness, and message of new beginnings and hope, as they spring forth from the ground after the cold winter.
Reserve Lion’s crab feed dinners
Central Lions Club will host it’s annual “all the Crab you can eat” event in Independence, with some changes due to COVID-19.
The Lions will sell dinners for takeout only for the event on April 24. The dinners consist of two crab halves, coleslaw, and garlic bread. Meals will be available for pick-up at The Gate across from Central High School.
Tickets are $25 per person tickets are available for sale by texting SERVE to 44944.
You can select your pickup time and order as many meals as you like. There are 300 serving available, so order soon.
Lion Steve Moser, Crab Feed Chairman, said that because of COVID, the Central Lions were unable to fully fundraise last year. Funds received through the Crab Feed will support community youth activities, eyeglasses for people in need, and help victims of the fires.
Master gardeners plant sale postponed
The annual Polk County Master Gardeners 2021 plant sale has been postponed due to the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The PCMG chapter believes the safety of members and supporters is the priority, the announcement of the cancellation said. This event as it is the main source of supporting many projects including The Inspiration Garden Demonstration Garden in Independence.
The Polk County Master Gardeners are making plans to hold the plant sale event in 2022.
Red Cross needs donations
Due to winter storms in Oregon and across the country, the Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Throughout the Northwest more than 40 drives have been canceled, resulting in 1,000 units that have gone uncollected.
Donors in Polk County can sign up to give on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas or on Monday noon to 5:30 p.m., Safeway Dallas, 138 W Ellendale Ave., Dallas.
To donate: Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
Polk County Museum now open
The Polk County Museum is re-welcoming guests after emerging from its COVID-19 closure. Operated by the Polk County Historical Society, the library and museum is located near the Polk County Fairgrounds at Rickreall. It is open to the public from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on holidays.
