ShakeAlert is now available
ShakeAlert, an early earthquake warning developed by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to tell people to take protective action, will begin sending alerts in Oregon.
ShakeAlert works automatically, like a Amber Alert, so no need to sign up.
To learn more, see Dallas’ “Be Ready Dallas” webpage at www.dallasor.gov/369/Be-Ready-Dallas.
Foundation to present grants
The Dallas community Foundation will be moving it awards presentation to a virtual format for 2021.
The event will be present via Zoom at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 17).
The foundation gives awards grants to local nonprofits organizations for educational, charitable, civic, recreational, cultural, senior, youth, health and safety and general welfare projects.
