Dallas awards nomination accepted
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2021 Community Awards, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The award honor individuals and businesses in the Lifetime Achievement, Young Pro, Junior First Citizen, First Citizen, Outstanding Organization and Business of the Year categories. Nominations are open now until the week of March 10 when the awards selection committee will choose winners.
Ballots are avaiable at https://forms.gle/nTzbmykwgG4SnonB7.
Winners will be notified at the end of March, and the chamber is planning for an in-person event to present the awards in November.
St. Thomas continues webinars
St. Thomas Episcopal Church will continue its webinars on Thursday through Sunday until it is safe to return to in-person services. During the season of Lent, the church will host services on Palm Sunday, March 28, Good Friday, April 2 and Easter Sunday, April 4.
The church also continues its series of Zoom conversations on racism. On Thursday (March 4) the conversation will be about white saviorism. On March 11 the topic will be optical allyship.
Sessions start on Thursdays at 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
For more information: stthomasdallasor.org.
Whitworth project benefits CASA
Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SE Miller Ave. Dallas, will hold a community service project collecting items for children served by CASA of Polk County. CASA trains volunteers to advocate for children in the foster system during court proceedings, helping judges make well-informed decisions for children and their families.
Items needed are: baby wipes, diapers, new girls and boys socks, and new girls and boys underwear.
Donations can be dropped of at Whitworth until March 18 in the box labeled for the project in the school’s front parking lot.
For more information, CASA of Polk County on Facebook.
