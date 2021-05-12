Library holds Lego STEM event
Dallas Public Library hosts LEGO Follies from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday as a part of STEM Week Oregon.
Activities will be building blindfolded, spinning wheel challenge building, painting with building bricks, and creating initial collage on canvas.
This is a free event that requires sign-up to ensure adequate social distancing and supplies, call 503-623-2633 or come by the library to sign up.
This fun experience is made possible by funds from the following: Remake Learning Days, STEM Oregon, and Friends of the Dallas Library.
Wake up at Willamette Valley Fiber
Willamette Valley Fiber hosts Wake Up Wednesday on May 19 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 988 SE Jefferson St.
Wake Up Wednesday is a program of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, held on the first and third Wednesday of the month, giving local businesses a chance to meet fellow business owners and chamber members.
For more information call: 503-832-0227.
Pacific Cloud IT talks cyber security
Pacific Cloud IT, formerly known as Technical Genius, will discuss cyber security at the Dallas Area of Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, May 17.
The luncheon is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
For more information: 503-832-0227.
Library hosts flying on Mars presentation
Dallas resident and NASA Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson will present another in our illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m.
This will be an in-person event in the Dallas Library called “Rock Collecting and Flying on Mars: Mars Rover Perseverance and Helicopter Ingenuity.”
Social distancing and masks will be required.
Anderson will talk about a spacecraft the size of a small SUV, with a tiny helicopter onboard, that landed on Mars. The Perseverance Rover is seeking samples of material that may contain evidence of life on Mars.
Ingenuity has successfully made the very first controlled, powered flight on another planet.
Guests will find out about both spacecraft and their missions during the presentation.
Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.
This free event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Seating is limited so advanced sign-ups are necessary. You can sign up in the library or by calling 503-623-2633. This event is sponsored by Remake Learning Days and STEM Oregon.
