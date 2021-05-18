House decorating contest returns
In the spirit of the Rose Festival’s “Parade in Place,” the city of Monmouth is bringing back the July 4th Festival’s House Decorating Contest this year! There will be prizes involved. Go to bit.ly/3oubMnd to apply.
House Decorating Contest. It can be found on our website under July 4th Festival/House Decorating Contest or applications can be picked up at City Hall. The deadline for entering the contest is Friday June 25, 2021. Houses will be judged on July 2, 2021. For further information, please contact Phyllis Bolman at pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us or 503-751-0145.
CASA hosts golf tournament
The 2021 CASA of Polk County, Inc. 5th Annual Golf “FORE” Kids Fundraiser Tournament is June 12 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cross Creek Golf Course.
The tournament will be a “Best Ball” Scramble style event.
Check-in/registration starts at 6 a.m. with a with shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Buy in is $110 per player or $400 per team.
There will also be a putting contest from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Lunch, raffle and awards follow the tournament at 12:30 p.m.
Cross Creek Golf Course is located 15 miles west of Salem at 13935 Highway 22.
If you would like to mail in your registration, or learn more, contact Bonnie at casa.bonnie@outlook.com.
One hundred percent of the funds raised from this event will directly support CASA of Polk County, Inc. and the children they advocate for.
The mission of CASA of Polk County, Inc. is to recruit, train, guide and support volunteers appointed by Polk County judges to represent the best interest of abused & neglected children in the judicial dependency system. CASA aims to provide a trained A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer for every child that are wards of the court, due to abuse or neglect.
CASA advocates for the child’s best interest by providing support and guidance through the court system to make sure their basic rights and essential needs are being met. CASA feels each child deserves to be treated with respect, have a safe permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
Entries needed for art show
The City of Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission is seeking local artists of all ages and abilities to submit a piece of their artwork for theJuly 4thCommunity Art Show. Entry forms and details are available online through the city’s website, www.ci.monmouth.or.us,and at our local libraries and City Halls.
Library features ceramic artist
This month the Dallas Public Library is featuring the ceramic works of Michelle Mills in its display case. Mills creates whimsical ceramic banks. Art has been her passion for a long time. Over the years, she has worked in watercolor, acrylics, woodcarving, block printing and more.
“One day I pressed my wooden block carvings into a slab of clay,” Mills recalled. “This evolved into direct ceramic relief carving. Then came wheel throwing and slab building. That smooth, cool, supple clay had me hooked. I started making animals and then I had an idea they wanted to be useful, so I made them into banks.”
Come by the library to view her fantastic banks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
See her pieces online at www.rivergalleryart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.