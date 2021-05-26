Museum hosts final Hi-Tea
Polk County Museum will host three more Mother’s Day Hi-Tea Luncheons on Saturday, May 29 at the museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall.
Guests will be served a five-course meal and are encouraged — but not required to — wear 1920s-era clothing for the occasion. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 503-623-6251 to reserve tickets and pay at the door.
For more information: 503-623-6251.
Twelfth Night available to view
Dallas High School Theatre premiered its production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Friday evening, following a “red carpet” reception at DHS for the actors and tech crew.
Audiences can view the play at Dallas High School Theatre’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokqJfim1Dj40iHdmVzt8qQ.
For more information, see related story on page A3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.