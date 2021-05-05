Museum hosts Hi-Tea events
Polk County Museum will host three more Mother’s Day Hi-Tea Luncheons on Saturdays in May at the museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall.
The dates are May 8, May 22, and May 29 at 1 p.m. Guests will be served a five-course meal and are encouraged — but not required to — wear 1920s-era clothing for the occasion. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 503-623-6251 to reserve tickets and pay at the door.
For more information: 503-623-6251.
Wake Up at BeckenRidge Vineyards
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce holds Wake Up Wednesday with host BeckenRidge Vineyards on May 5 from 8 to 9 a.m.
The owners of BeckenRidge, Jim and Tanya Turner also own Radius Tasting room in Dallas.
BeckenRidge is located at 300 Reuben Boise Road in Dallas.
Wake Up Wednesday is held the first and third Wednesday of every month, and is a chance to meet business owners and chamber members.
Red Cross in need of donors
The American Red Cross remind everyone that the need for blood remains. The organization said that there is no need to wait to make an appoinment after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S.
Drives are upcoming in Polk County at the following places:
Dallas — May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road.
Independence — May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St. and May 11 at noon to 5 p.m, Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Highway.
Log In
