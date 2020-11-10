Local business collecting for charities
Some Things, in Dallas, is collecting much needed donations for two local charities, Bambinos and SABLE House, this holiday season. Drop off new items at Some Things, 745 Main St., from now to Dec. 23.
Bambinos wish list: Diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, receiving blankets, baby hygiene items, baby safety items, car seats, baby gates and bike helmets.
SABLE House wish list: diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, hygiene items for women, cleaning supplies, paper products, coffee mugs, blankets, women’s and kids’ socks, women’s and kids’ underwear, and women’s and kids’ slippers.
Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free medical clinic open on Saturday
The Polk Community Free Clinic is open and seeing patients on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The next clinic day is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Rd. in Dallas.
The clinic is able to provide medical and mental health services for uninsured and under-insured individuals in Polk County.
Volunteer health professionals provide basic medical and mental health care for people with acute and chronic conditions.
Space is limited, so call for appointment at 503-831-0551.
