Area Thanksgiving meals
Dallas
Dallas Food Bank offers a Thanksgiving Food Box on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. at its location, 322 Main St. Suite 180, Dallas. Those wishing to receive a box need to pre-register at the food bank. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Trinity Lutheran Church hosts a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 320 Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Meals will be offered through curbside pickup. Call 503-623-2233 for more information.
Grand Ronde
The Iskam Mok Mok-Haw, the Grand Ronde Food Bank, offers a holiday food box on Saturday (Nov. 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food boxes will be delivered to residents in the Grand Ronde/Sheridan area. Call 503-879-3663 for more information.
Monmouth-Independence
Cornerstone Christian Church hosts a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4395 Independence Highway, Independence. Call 503-868-5119 for more information.
Heron Pointe Senior Living will distribute free Thanksgiving pies on Nov. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. This is a drive-thru event at 504 Gwinn St. E., Monmouth. RSVP by Monday (Nov. 23) at 503-838-6850.
Falls City
Falls City Thrives hosts a free Thanksgiving meal at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. on Saturday (Nov. 21) from noon to 2 p.m. The event is to-go only.
Annual Snoball goes virtual
The student-led organizing committee of the 2020 Snoball is extending an invitation to all Mid-Valley-area student to attend the annual dance.
“It’s 2020 and our teen-lead committee wanted to keep things as normal as we can and keep the SnoBall tradition alive here by moving forward in a positive way and give ALL Mid-Willamette Valley high school students an opportunity to “attend” the 67th Annual SnoBall during this challenging time,” said Eyvn Baker, a junior at West Salem High School and a member of the committee. “So we decided to keep the date and have a “VIRTUAL SnoBall Dance.”
The dance is Dec. 5 from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“We connected with Allied Video to produce a live streaming virtual dance, so that students can still attend from their home in a safe/fun way. We will have a live DJ, with live song requests, drawings for prizes (donated by local businesses), take photos via a virtual SnoBall photo booth and interact live and just have fun,” Baker said.
Dutch Bros is sponsoring the event and the Edgewater District of West Salem, part of the Salem Leadership Foundation, will sponsor tickets for students who cannot afford them.
Tickets are $7 and are available at www.snoballsalem.com.
