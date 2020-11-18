Peace through service

Photo contributed by Michael Ward | for the Itemizer-Observer

Mica Tonnsen, center, the Central Lions Club 2020 Peace Poster contest winner, receiving her award from Lions Debbie Bach and Michael Ward. Lions clubs throughout the world sponsor annual contests and as many 600,000 students ages 11 to 13 enter. The theme this year is “Peace Through Service.” In describing her poster, Mica wrote “The flags show how humans have divided the world. The hands are serving by letting go of the division we have established and releasing peace to the world.”