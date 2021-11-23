Library hosts author/ illustrator
The Dallas Public Library hosts author/illustrator Keith Rosson Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Rosson is the author of the novels “The Mercy of the Tide” and “Smoke City.” His latest book, “Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons,” is a collection of stories featuring his blend of literary fiction and magical realism.
He has been twice nominated for a Pushcart Prize and in 2019 won a silver from the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) in Science Fiction/ Fantasy for “Smoke City.”
Foreward review said of Smoke City: “A brilliantly haunting tale of forgiveness and redemption even in the face of abject failure . . . Depravity and grace meet in a powerful, profound, and lavish banquet for the soul.” Rosson is also an illustrator and graphic designer, with clients that include the music groups Green Day, Against Me, the Goo Goo Dolls and others.
His books will be available for sale and signing. This program is presented by the Dallas Public Library and is funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition. Masks are required.
For more information, call 503-623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Warm & Fuzzy begins Nov. 29
The annual Warm & Fuzzy Clothing Drive Polk County begins on Monday, Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 29.
The drive, now in its 33rd year, collects warm hats, gloves, scarves, sweaters, socks and other articles to help those in need stay warm this winter.
Donations can be dropped off at Starlite Lanes Bowling Center, 394 Main St., Dallas or the Dallas Public Library at 950 Main St., Dallas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information: Call 503-787-3888.
Monmouth Library offers Llama Craft
People of all ages are invited to pick up a Llama craft packet from the Monmouth Public Library.
The library, located at 168 Ecols St. S., will have packets starting on Nov. 30 and they will be available while supplies last through Dec. 4.
For more information: 503-751-0182.
The Polk County Community Card
The cities of Monmouth, Dallas, and Independence have created a Polk County Gift Card which is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep spending local and can be used anywhere that credit cards are accepted.
The cards were available starting on Nov. 22. Payout using Yiftee is exactly as if it were a Visa gift card, as the cards are preloaded with the customer’s funds. There are no additional fees for businesses to participate and stores in the Dallas, Independence and Monmouth will holidays giveaways and BOGO deals through the program.
To get a card and explore offers, go to www.shoppolk.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.