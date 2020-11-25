DDA to sponsor storefront contest
The Dallas Downtown Association and Dallas Arts Association are co-sponsoring a Christmas store front decoration Contest for the downtown area in Dallas. All businesses are invited to join the contest and members of public invited to vote on their favorites. The contest begins on Dec. 5.
First through third places will win cash prizes. Entries are due by Dec. 3. Forms must be returned to Some Things, 857 Main St. by 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and decoration should be completed by Dec. 5 for voting to begin.
Thanksgiving meals offered
Dallas
Trinity Lutheran Church hosts a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday (Nov. 25) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 320 Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Meals will be offered through curbside pickup. Call 503-623-2233 for more information.
Monmouth-Independence
Cornerstone Christian Church hosts a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4395 Independence Highway, Independence. Call 503-868-5119 for more information.
Heron Pointe Senior Living will distribute free Thanksgiving pies on Wednesday (Nov. 25) from 3 to 5 p.m. This is a drive-thru event at 504 Gwinn St. E., Monmouth. RSVP by Monday (Nov. 23) at 503-838-6850.
Polk County CASA holds fundraisers
CASA of Polk County has two holiday fundraisers and one toy drive on tap to help support its programs assisting children in the foster care system.
The organization will hold a BottleDrop fundraiser until Dec. 1. Oregon BottleDrop Give is giving CASA a 20% match for blue bags that are donated through Dec. 1. Those wishing to donate can pick up bags at the CASA office, 580 Main St., suite D, Dallas, or request they be delivered. Bags can be dropped off at any BottleDrop location, see www.bottledropscenters.com/locations.
CASA 4 Kids Annual holiday toy drive is Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. Toys can be dropped off at the CASA office, 580 Main St., suite D, Dallas; Monmouth Fitness, 165 Main St. E, Monmouth; the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 850 Main St., Dallas; and the Car Doctor, 201 NE Polk Station Road.
And third, the Fifth-annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser is Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 (unless the trees are sell-out before then). The sale will be located in The Car Doctor’s Parking lot, 201 NE Polk Station Road in Dallas.
For more information: 503-623-8473.
