Library hosts STEAM night and scavenger hunt
The Dallas Public Library, located at 950 Main Street, presents the following events for youth in November:
STEAM Night for Kids on Nov 4, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Kids will have a great time with some super fun activity kits. These kits explore circuits, magnets, mechanical engineering, dinosaurs, astronomy, math, art, robots and more.
These activities are geared to ages 7 to 12. To learn more, call 503-623 2633.
Dewey Hunt through Nov. 30
Kids can ask for the scavenger hunt list at the children’s circulation desk. It will be fun and challenging and kids that complete the hunt will get a free book! This in-person library activity is for ages 8 to 12.
Library hosts author John Shewey
Join the Dallas Public Library Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. for a free event, “For the Love of Hummingbirds,” a program by John Shewey, author of The Hummingbird Handbook.
Hummingbirds amaze and intrigue us. Their high-speed enigmatic lifestyles are a blur; their startling colors and exotic behaviors are delights. Hummingbirds also inspire us—they are like tiny ambassadors with the power to usher people into a deeper interest in and appreciation for the natural world.
Catering to these frenetically fascinating birds borders on a national obsession, and author Shewey taps into the intrigue with this program based on his new book, “The Hummingbird Handbook.” Join Shewey for this fun-filled program and learn more about hummingbirds, including how to be a great hummingbird host.
John is a veteran Oregon-based photojournalist with an affinity for wildlife and wild places. His addiction to hummingbirds (and chili peppers) forced him to become a gardener, and his fascination with these bedazzling, enigmatic little birds led to this new book.
Shewey is the editor-in-chief of American Fly Fishing magazine and is the author of such titles as “Birds of the Pacific Northwest” and “Oregon Beaches: A Traveler’s Companion.”
This program is presented by the Dallas Public Library and is funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition.
Masks are required. For more information, contact the library at 503-623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Polk County offers COVID business relief grants
Polk County has partnered with Willamette Workforce Partnership to distribute a second round of COVID-19 business relief grants to provide vital economic support to Polk County businesses needing assistance in overcoming the temporary loss of revenue due to the pandemic. If a business received a grant in the first round it will not be eligible. Funding for the grant is provided by the Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Polk County businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 may be eligible to receive grant funds for business operating expenses such as rent/lease payments, mortgage payments, utility expenses, inventory, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of operations.
The grant application closes Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m.
One-on-One assistance, by appointment only, will be available by emailing Dean Craig, Business Services Director dcraig@willwp.org or Suzie Gibson, Business Engagement Manager, sgibson@willwp.org or by calling the Willamette Workforce Partnership office at (503) 581-1002. You do not need to hire anyone to help you apply. The application is in Spanish and English formats. Bilingual staff will be available to help you through the process.
To apply, go to willwp.org.
Veterans Day fireworks show
There will be a Veterans Day fireworks show on Thursday, Nov. 11th, 7 p.m. at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE Lacreole Drive in Dallas.
