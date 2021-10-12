Scarecrows take residence in downtown Dallas
Scarecrows started to appear in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 9, creating an atmosphere of fun and holiday spirit. There are 25 entries for the second-year contest.
You are invited to gather your family and friends to come downtown to enjoy the scarecrows — and vote for your favorites. Voting will continue through Oct. 30. Winners will receive cash prizes.
The scarecrows can been found starting on the 600 block of Main Street all the way to Karma Coffee located at 1062 Main St. They are also located on Court Street in front of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer building and Mill Street in front of The Decorated Wall and Radius Tasting Room.
There are scarecrows located on Jefferson Street in front of Willamette Valley Fiber and Tater’s Café which has a “Bearcrow.” Pick up your ballots at the following locations: Some Things, Main Street Emporium, West Valley Taphouse, Karma Coffee, Corby’s Public House, Radius Tasting Room, and Realty One.
Dallas Chamber hosts monthly luncheon
The guest speaker at the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is Jeremy Doucette-Hardy, the associate director of the Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry’s Small Business Development Center.
The center offers low-cost or no-cost classes on business management, free one-one-one business advising, and the Comprehensive Small Business Management Program.
Douchette-Hardy is a former small business owner, and a career fundraiser, most recently working with Western Oregon University as its development and planned giving officer.
“Jeremy cares deeply about the economic viability and sustainability of the mid-Willamette Valley, and his is excited to help support the CCBI’s mission to be a positive catalyst for economic and workforce development,” read the chamber announcement about the luncheon.
The luncheon is Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.
Downs shows art at Karma Coffee
The work of Dallas artist Craig Downs entitled “Masquerade” will be on display at Karma Coffee Bar, 1062 Main St., Dallas, through Oct. 31.
For more information, or to view more of Downs’ work, Craig Downs Art on Facebook.
Women in business meet Monday
Polk Women in Business’ next meeting is at Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence at 5:30 p.m.
The networking event is a joint effort by Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce. The group rotates business locations around Polk County.
For more information, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Grove Church hosts karaoke
The Grove Community Church in Independence, 116 Main St., hosts “Karaoke Howling” from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The scary singing event will also have a costume contest and food and drinks.
Log In
