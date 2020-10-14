Virtual Lego storytime
The Monmouth Public Library will host a virtual Lego storytime at 3 p.m. on Oct.14 and every Wednesday through Nov. 18 via Zoom. Register at: https://forms.gle/AgB8cv69Bq19cfgW8
Virtual costume contest takes entries
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Morrison Campus Alternative School present a virtual childrens’ costume contest, with entries accepted through Oct. 29. Participants can be ages 0 to 17.
Parents are invited to post photos of their children to the contests Kids Costume Contest Facebook event page, with ages and identify the costumes.
Winners are invited to pick up prizes at the Halloween downtown Dallas Trick ‘N’ Treat event from 3 to 6 p.m.
The contest is sponsored by the Keller Williams Capital City Cornerstone Team.
Petting Zoo, Mutt Strut planned for Saturday
Come see Walter the Llama and his furry friends at Some Things, 745 Main St., Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There, in addition to Walter, you will meet a cow, ferret, rabbit and goats.
And while you are downtown, bring your own furry family member for the Mutt Strutt at 1 p.m. That will also be at Some Things. It’s a costume contest with prizes for first, second and third best-dressed.
The events are part of Dallas Downtown Association’s Fall Family Fun Days.
For more information: Eddie Nelson, eddiemn12@rocketmail.com.
Slots available at PCFC spring screening
There are a limited number of spots available at Polk Community Free Clinic’s fall screening event on Oct. 24. The clinic serves the uninsured and underinsured in Polk County, but the screening is open to the whole community.
The event will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas.
Screenings available include: Hearing, glaucoma, cholesterol, blood glucose/HbA1C, blood pressure and vision.
Also, the Polk County Health Department will offer flu vaccines.
Event partners are Dallas Lions, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department, West Valley Lab and Western Oregon University students.
COVID-19 guidelines will limit the amount of people who can be in the building at one time and everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Dallas Lions invite school-age children who do not have access to vision care to be screened at the event. However, due to a limited amount of vision screenings available, those slots are reserved for those without insurance.
To make an appointment, call 503-831-0551.
Lions club collecting cans
The Central Lions Club of Independence-Monmouth can use your cans and bottles to help fund their charitable projects.
Because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the club has been unable to do most of its regular fund-raising activities.
The can and bottle drive will help the group fund projects such as providing eyeglasses and hearing aids for people who need them, supporting groups like Court Appointed Special Advocates of Polk County and Liberty House and funding summer camps for kids with diabetes and hearing issues.
Central Lions will provide a special collection bag to anyone in the Monmouth or Independence who would like to contribute their deposit cans and bottles. The Lions will come pick up the bag once it’s filled. Contact Rod at rodbach@gmail.com or 503-508-2121 to get started.
Zoom baby bounce
The Monmouth Public Library will host Zoom Baby Bouncy at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 and every Thursday. The virtual program features songs, bounces, fingerplays and rhymes for babies and toddlers. Register at: https://forms.gle/MgFKY4QhqWV5huNd8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.