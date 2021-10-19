Friends hold fall book sale
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will have its fall book sale at Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Friday and Saturday.
Hours are Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. with the bag sale from 2 to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale are used by the Friends to help fund library programming and make special equipment purchases for the library. Masks are required for everyone entering the Civic Center. You can contact the library for further information: 503-623-2633, or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Thirsty Thursday at Thoughts & Gifts
Thoughts & Gifts Project will host Monmouth Independence Chamber of Commerce’s Thirsty Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Thoughts & Gifts is located at 427 Main St. E in Monmouth.
Chamber members and non-members are invited to the networking opportunity, and to learn more about Thoughts & Gifts cause in the community.
For more information: micc@micc-or.org.
Library hosts movie night
The library will show a teen movie on Friday at 5:30pm .
This is a fun, book based, classic movie from the late 80’s that is even more fun viewed with a group.
The library encourages cosplay and an appetite for some snacks.
Look at the library’s website www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library or check Facebook www.facebook.com/dallaslibrary/ to find out the title of the movie. A hint: someone in the movie says that masks are terribly comfortable.
This event is for grades seven through 12. For more information: 503-623-2633.
DDA to hold informational meetings
Dallas Downtown Association will hold Oregon Main Street informational meetings for the next five weeks. Eddie Nelson from the DDA will be offering informational meetings starting this Thursday, Oct. 21 at New Morning Bakery. The meetings are from 2 to 3 p.m.
Oregon Main Street helps communities wherever they are in their downtown revitalization efforts. Nelson will introduce the Main Street approach to keeping downtown Dallas active and thriving.
The meetings will cover different areas of interest, from building improvements to events. The meetings will be held at the large table in the side room at New Morning Bakery.
Museum offers anthropology presentation
Loren Davis, an anthropology professor at Oregon State University’s College of Liberal Arts, will give a presentation “History at our Feet,” at the Polk County Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m.
His field of study involves learning more about the earliest archaeological record of western Oregon’s Willamette Valley. He explores places that might hold buried deposits dating to 12,000 years ago and earlier.
He will talk about his work and discoveries in the Willamette Valley — right at our feet.
The program is free to members, $4 for seniors and $5 for other adults.
The museum’s located at the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot in Rickreall. For more information, see www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 503-623-6251.
Pentacle stages ‘The Mousetrap’
Pentacle Theatre celebrates the return of live performances to its stage in West Salem with an audience favorite: Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit murder mystery, “The Mousetrap,” directed by David Cristobal and assistant director Emma Thurston.
The play opened runs through Saturday.
Tickets are $25 with a half-price tickets available to individuals who are frontline health workers or who hold an Oregon Trail Card. Tickets are available online at pentacletheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.