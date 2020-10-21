Dallas Library artist
Dallas artist David Wales will be displaying his artwork at the Dallas Library, 950 Main St., through mid-November.
The pen and ink drawings that he chose to share represent 10 years of experimentation. He settled on fine point pen and ink as his medium of choice due to the ability it gives him to create a fun jumble of things to look at on a smaller size of paper. David’s interest in drawing grew out of his love for graffiti, street art, tattoo culture, and hip-hop culture.
All his art is created by requests or suggestions from friends and family. Therefore each drawing on display is tied to someone important in his life in some way. We know you will enjoy spending time viewing his intricate drawings.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Free clinic screening is Saturday
There are a limited number of spots available at Polk Community Free Clinic’s fall screening event on Saturday, Oct. 24. The clinic serves the uninsured and underinsured in Polk County, but the screening is open to the whole community.
The event will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas.
Screenings available include: Hearing, glaucoma, cholesterol, blood glucose/HbA1C, blood pressure and vision.
Also, the Polk County Health Department will offer flu vaccines.
Event partners are Dallas Lions, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department, West Valley Lab and Western Oregon University students.
COVID-19 guidelines will limit the amount of people who can be in the building at one time and everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Dallas Lions invite school-age children who do not have access to vision care to be screened at the event. However, due to a limited amount of vision screenings available, those slots are reserved for those without insurance.
To make an appointment, call 503-831-0551.
Kid activities at Dallas library
The Dallas Public Library is hosting activities for children, including:
Dewey Decimal Scavenger Hunt — This is a fun activity for kids while visiting the library. Kids will get a sheet with a list of questions. An example question would be; Write the call number of a book about your bones. They then hunt for the books using the Dewey Decimal system, and when finished they get a free book to keep.
Kids Reading Challenge — Kids are given a sheet of reading challenges including places to read, book genres, etc. They take the challenge and turn their sheet back into the library by Nov. 20 to be included in a raffle for prizes.
Kids and Teen Book Club — Kids and teens that would like to participate can pick up a copy of the first titles while supplies last. The first books for the club are graphic novels. (“Guts” for kids and “Hey, Kiddo” for teens) participants will attend a zoom book discussion after reading the book.
