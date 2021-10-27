Library welcomes author William Sullivan
Oregon author William Sullivan will present a slideshow and talk at the Dallas Public Library titled, “D. B. Cooper & the Exploding Whale: Folk Heroes of the Northwest” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Sullivan will take visitors on a slide show tour of legendary Northwest folk heroes from Sacajawea and D.B. Cooper to Bigfoot. Expect entertaining and educational tales about the historical figures that helped define the spirit of the Pacific Northwest — as told by the author of the thriller, “The Case of D.B. Cooper’s Parachute.”
Sullivan has written four novels and a dozen nonfiction books about the Northwest, including Hiking Oregon’s History and Oregon Favorites. His journal of a 1,000-mile hike he took across Oregon, “Listening for Coyote,” was chosen by the Oregon Cultural Heritage Commission as one of Oregon’s “100 Books,” the 100 most significant books in the state’s history.
Sullivan is the author of numerous articles about Oregon, including an “Oregon Trails” feature column for the Eugene Register-Guard and the Salem Statesman-Journal. Sullivan has hiked nearly every public trail in Oregon.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library and funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition.
Masks are required. There will be books to purchase and have signed by the author.
For more information, contact the library at 623-2633 or go to the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Learn about DDA projects
Dallas Downtown Association’s second informational meeting is Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. in the back room of New Morning Bakery.
At this meeting, you can learn about the projects that the DDA Design Committee has done for the downtown area of Dallas.
DDA has five meetings scheduled to offer residents a chance to learn about the DDA and its mission. The first meeting was about Oregon Main Street and the DDA’s involvement in the program.
The meetings will cover different areas of interest, from building improvements to events. The meetings will be held at the large table in the side room at New Morning Bakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.