WOU welcomes jazz singer Halie Loren
Western Oregon University’s Smith Fine Arts presents international jazz singer/songwriter Halie Loren on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Leonard W. Rice Auditorium, 344 Knox St N.
Tickets are free to WOU students with ID, Advance tickets for all shows are $28 for adults or $10 for non-WOU students.
To learn more, call the SFAS office at 838-8333.
Scarecrows on display in Dallas
Come out and see the entries in the 2nd Annual Scarecrow contest in downtown Dallas — and vote for your favorite — starting this weekend through Oct. 30 The contest included more than 20 entries all created to bring in the fall season.
Contestants compete for cash prizes in five different categories; Best of the Best, Imagination Run Wild, Bring a Smile to Your Face, Got Carried Away, and So Bad it’s Good.
The public can start voting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Voting will continue until Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
Ballots can be picked up and dropped off at the following locations:
Corby’s Public House
West Valley Taphouse
Main Street Emporium
Radius Wine Tasting Room
Realty One
Some things
Karma Coffee
Event host Dallas Downtown Association would like to thank the following sponsors: Brian and Carol Dalton, The Old Mill Feed and Garden, and First American Title.
For more information contact Eddie Nelson at ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
Dallas Library host guitarist Ricardo Cárdenas
In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, the Dallas Library hosts a free musical concert by Latin American guitarist Ricardo Cárdenas at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main Street, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The free concert features Cárdenas’s eclectic repertoire of vibrant Latin American music such as the sophisticated Choro of Brazil, melodic Venezuelan Waltz and nostalgic Milonga from Argentina.
Cárdenas is a Eugene-based, classically trained guitarist and composer from Chile.
He has performed with legendary Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo and recorded with Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies). Cárdenas has written music for the play “Ardiente Paciencia,” premiered by Portland’s Miracle Theatre Group, and for the Gabriela Martinez documentary film “Keep Your Eye on Guatemala.”
Cárdenas is actively performing throughout the Northwest, as well as teaching and composing music. Learn more at http://ricardocardenasguitar.blogspot.com.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library and is funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
Masks will be required to be worn during the event. For further information, contact the library at 623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Youth can learn archery
The Toxophilite Archery Club will be having their kickoff orientation on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at building C at the Polk County fairgrounds. Anyone who is interested in joining the club for this year is welcome to come to the orientation.
Club meetings are generally the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. There may be some adjustment during Christmas break. This 4-H club is open to youth in 4th through 12th grade in Polk County.
OSU Extension offers virtual babysitter training
The 4H/OSU Extension offers two four-day training sessions to train youth in many aspects of babysitting including baby care, toddler care, healthy snacks, business tips, age-appropriate games, first aid and safety.
The courses are open to all youth ages 10 and up regardless of where you live in the state. The two classes are:
Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9, either 4-5 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., via Zoom
Feb. 1, 3, 8 and 10, either 4-5 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., via Zoom
Sign up for the free courses by Oct. 1 at https://beav.es/UcN or call Clatsop County Extension Office at (503) 325-8573.
To learn more, contact Sandra at (503) 325-8573 or Sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu.
CASA hosts pajamas, storybook drive
The CASA of Polk County Inc. is hosting a Pajama & Storybook Drive through Nov. 19.
Donate a new pair of pajamas and a storybook to help them keep kids warm and create memories this winter. All donations will go to the children in Polk County foster care. All sizes are needed from infant to teens.
Donation drop-off locations are at:
CASA of Polk County Inc., 580 Main St. Ste D, Dallas
Sunshine RV And More, 665 South Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
Indy Commons, 154 South Main St. Independence
Curves, 625 Clay St. Monmouth.
For more information, call (503) 623-8473 or email casaofpolkcounty@outlook.com.
Independence hosts job fair Oct. 11
The City of Independence and Independence Riverview Park are hosting a job fair in downtown Independence on Oct. 11. They will have many sorts of businesses participating, including healthcare, hospitality, office government, restaurant, retail and manufacturing. There are many entry-level positions but also a few experienced openings as well. Stop in downtown between 3-7p.m. to grab an application, get more details about open positions and possibly win a $250 raffle prize giveaway.
Trunk or Treat times two
Two organizations are hosting Trunk or Treat Events this Halloween season. The first is from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Heron Point Senior Living, 504 Gwinn St. SE, Monmouth. To attend, RSVP to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HeronPointeTrunkorTreatRSVP.
The second event is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Calvary Chapel, 1475 Monmouth St., Independence.
