Heritage auto show returns
After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, the 20th Annual Heritage Auto Show comes to Monmouth Sept. 19 at the Main Street Park.
The show features a tribute to legendary car developer Carole Shelby and an appearance by a rare 1904 Stevens Duryea, only one of two still in existence.
There will also be food, drawings, car facts trivia, club participation award, stump the gearhead and lots more.
Uncommon Denominator will be providing live music.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $15 and a can of food for the Ella Curran Food Bank. A portion of the proceeds go toward the Jerry Bigler Scholarship Fund.
For more information, go to heritageautoandagshows.com or email nwbp1@q.com.
Bambinos hosts annual auction
Bambinos, a Dallas-based nonprofit helping children and families, will hold its annual fundraising auction and dinner on Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m.
The event will begin with a social hour at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is Katie Longhorn. Dinner is catered by Capicorn Catering and includes appetizers, salad, main course, dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage. A no-host bar is available.
Ticket are available at bambinosoregon.org. A table for eight cost $240.
DACC hosts Liberty House at luncheon
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday will feature a presentation by Liberty House, a child abuse assessment center in Salem, on its new program “iRespect&Protect” aimed at keeping children safe on and off electronic devices.
The luncheon and presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 Jefferson St. in Dallas.
For more information, see the DACC on Facebook.
Chamber holds inaugural Women in Business meeting
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce launches its newest networking forum, Polk County Women in Business, at Benedetto Vineyards on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Join the meeting to meet other women who own businesses or do business in Polk County. Wine and snacks will be available for purchase and outside food is allowed.
Benedetto Vineyards is located at 14020 Orchard Knob Road, Dallas.
