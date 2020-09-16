History & Mystery begins
The Dallas History and Mystery tour will start its fall season of tours on Sept. 19. Fall tours run through October, including two on Halloween night. Tickets are on sale now at the Dallas Area Visitors Center website. This year, there will be two tours each week, both on Saturdays. Tours will start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse.
Due to the pandemic, tour sizes are limited, so people are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets. Tickets are $20 each. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while on the tour.
For more information: www.exploredallasoregon.org/paranormaldallas.
Dallas Chamber hosts luncheon
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual “Brown Bag” luncheon on Monday from noon to 1 p.m.
The speaker is Keizer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Danielle Bethell. Her topic will be “Importance of Local Business Support and Networking.”
For a link to the virtual meeting, go to www.facebook.com/dallasoregonchamber.
Free clinic holds health screening
The Polk Community Free Clinic will holds its fall free health screening on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patients may receive screenings for vision, glaucoma, hearing, cholesterol, blood glucose/HbA1C, and blood pressure Flu shots are available.
Everyone is welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 503-831-0551 for an appointment.
The screening is hosted by Polk Community Free Clinic and its partners at the Lion’s Club, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department and West Valley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.