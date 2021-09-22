Chamber webinar spotlights business grants
The Dallas Chamber of Commerce hosts a Rural Focus Webinar: Spotlight on Funding Opportunities, on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Join the Chamber to hear from three foundations who have experience making grants in rural Oregon. Learn about how these foundations operate, understand how to apply for grants, and ask questions to help increase the likelihood of grant success for your organization and community.
The guest speakers are:
Amy Drake, Program Officer for the Oregon Community Foundation
Jackie Murphy, Interim Director of Programs for The Collins Foundation
Levi Williams, Associate Program Officer for The Ford Family Foundation
To sign up for this free webinar, go to https://conta.cc/3AqcaZa. The session will be virtual via Zoom and a calendar invite with link will be sent. For more information, contact Freya Hendrickson at Rural Development Initiatives at fhendrickson@rdiinc.org or (458) 215-8396, x4.
Dallas Glow Run fundraiser slated for Oct. 9
Christmas Cheer is doing one of their biggest fundraisers for the year, the Dallas Glow Run on Oct. 9.
The event starts with a Kids Dash, for ages 6 and under starts at 6:30 p.m. and is $20. A costume contest follows at 6:45, The main 5K fun run starts at 7 p.m. and is $35. The course starts at the Academy Building and goes through the Dallas city park and the downtown area. It’s a fun family event and all the proceeds go to Christmas Cheer.
Dallas Christmas Cheer provides food boxes to families in need that live in Dallas, delivering these boxes to homes on Christmas Eve in the morning.
To participate in the Dallas Glow Run, register at https://runsignup.com/race/or/dallas/dallasglowrun.
Walk-n-wag rescheduled for Saturday
Due to inclement weather, the Willamette Valley Hospice rescheduled its 9th Annual Walk-n-Wag to Sept. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Minto Brown Island Park.
The early registration price of $10 will be extended to Sept. 23. The event costs $15 if not pre-registered. Children 12 and under are free.
Proceeds from the event support pet care for hospice patients as well as grief support programs.
The event will include a vendor village of pet-centric booths, a poster dog photography contest, scavenger hunt, door prizes, and more. Learn more and register for the rescheduled event at wvh.org/pets.
DDA Scarecrow contest returns
The Dallas Downtown Association is accepting entires for its second Scarecrow Contest, to be held in the downtown area. Entires are due by Oct. 1, and categories include Grand Champion, Most Creative, Most Fun, Most Elaborate, and Most Likely to Scare a Crow. The inaugural contest had sixteen entries and organizers are hoping for at least 25 this year.
Scarecrow creations will go on display on Oct. 9. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Pick up entry forms at Corby’s Public House, West Valley Taphouse, The Blue Lady, Main Street Emporium, Some Things, and Karma Coffee.
For more information: ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.