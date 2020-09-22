DDA holds downtown Saturday markets
The Dallas Downtown Association will kick off fall with two Downtown Saturday Markets on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at the Polk County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This Saturday, live music will begin at noon with Nikki Jones and continue at 2 p.m. with BAM!
Saturday markets will include a morning workout at 11 a.m., painting (on rocks and canvas), tie dye and a kids zone. Arts and crafts and kettle vendors will also be onsite.
Polk Free Clinic is Saturday
The Polk Community Free Clinic is on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road in Dallas.
The clinic is for those who are uninsured or underinsured and offers free medical and mental health care. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 503-831-0551.
Clinics are held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
DDA sponsors scarecrow contest
Start planning now because the Dallas Downtown Association will hold the first Scarecrow Contest in downtown Dallas during the month of October.
Scarecrows will be built on Oct. 10 and will be judged through Oct. 30 when the winners will be announced. There is no cost to enter the contest, but cash prizes will be awarded.
Family, friends, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to enter.
Scarecrows will compete for the following categorizes: Mostly Likely to Scare Crows, Most Elaborate, Most Fun, Most Creative, and Grand Champion. Entry forms are available at Some Things, 745 Main Street and Main Street Emporium, 857 Main Street or by contacting Monica Johnson @ mnjohnson1981@gmail.com.
The event is being sponsored by Brian and Carol Dalton, City of Dallas, Old Mill Feed & Garden and First American Title Company.
The contest is part of “Fall Family Fun Days” being held by the Dallas Downtown Association which will feature individual events held on each Saturday in the month of October.
Visit Dallas Downtown Association’s Facebook page and community Facebook pages to find more information about upcoming events.
Dallas Chamber hosts candidate forum
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Community hosts three “meet the candidates” forums starting on Wednesday (Sept. 30).
The events will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Dallas City Park.
The chamber will ask candidates a list of questions live at the event, with others answered via video or with written response.
The forums will kick of on Sept. 30 with part 1 of the city council candidates. Part 2 will be Oct. 1 and the third and final forum will be for mayor candidates on Oct. 8. For those who can’t attend, they will be live on Facebook.
For more information: Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.