Dallas Chamber host candidate forum
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Community hosts three “meet the candidates” forums starting today (Wednesday, Sept. 30).
The events will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Dallas City Park.
The chamber will ask candidates a list of questions live at the event, with others answered via video or with written response.
The forums will kick off on today with part 1 of the city council candidates. Part 2 will be Thursday (Oct. 1) and the third and final forum will be for mayor candidates on Oct. 8. For those who can’t attend, they will be live on Facebook.
For more information: Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
DDA kicks off Fall Family Fun Days
“Fall Family Fun Days” begins Saturday in downtown Dallas, hosted by the Dallas Downtown Association. The series will feature individual events held on each Saturday in the month of October.
This Saturday, children can pick up coloring pages from Ugo’s Pizza, 967 Main Street, for the “We’re off to see the wizard coloring contest.” Entries are due on Oct. 24. First, second and third place winners will be selected from three age groups.
Families can go on the “I Spy” bike ride. Use maps to identify items at various points and check them off your “I Spy” card for a chance to win prizes. Pick up maps, safety guidelines and an “I Spy” card at Some Things, 745 Main St. between 9 a.m. and noon. Return cards before 5 p.m.
Store fronts in the downtown area will also join the fun as they get dressed up in fall style.
Visit Dallas Downtown Association’s Facebook page for more information.
Dallas Wake up Wednesday
Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst hosts Wednesday’s (Oct. 7) Dallas Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Wednesday at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.
The networking event is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Wake Up Wednesday events are on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
Those who cannot attend in person can watch via Facebook Live.
For more information: Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Food bank in need of donations
Dallas Food Bank is holding its “Soup for the Soul” food drive and fundraiser. The food bank is in need of soup, peanut butter, green beans, corn, stew, tuna, canned meats, beans and boxed cereal.
Donation sites are at Dallas Grocery Outlet, 258 W. Ellendale; West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St.; Some Things, 745 Main St.; and Dallas Food Bank, 322 Main St., Suite 180.
For monetary donations, bring or mail checks to the Dallas Food Bank.
DDA holds downtown Saturday markets
The Dallas Downtown Association hosts the second of two Downtown Saturday Markets on Saturday at the Polk County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
This Saturday, live music will begin at noon with Copper Ridge and continue at 2 p.m. with Rock n’ Roll Cowboys.
Saturday markets will include a morning workout at 11 a.m., painting (on rocks and canvas), tie dye and a kids zone. Arts and crafts and kettle vendors will also be onsite.
