Dallas Library features Downs
Dallas Public Library’s artist of the month for September is Craig Downs.
The Dallas-area artist’s signature bold and creative art on canvas and in murals is well-known throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His paintings tell stories from the many places he’s traveled, worked, and lived.
Downs designed wine labels for Benedetto Vineyards in Dallas and created community murals such as the colorful Dallas-themed community mural on the Willamette Valley Fiber building.
The library will be hosting Craig in an artist meet-and-greet on Monday form 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All social distancing and mask rules apply during the meet and greet. Stop in the library any time this month to view his artwork.
Free medical clinic open on Saturday
The Polk Community Free Clinic is open and seeing patients on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The next clinic day is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Rd. in Dallas.
The clinic is able to provide medical and mental health services for uninsured and under-insured individuals in Polk County.
Volunteer health professionals provide basic medical and mental health care for people with acute and chronic conditions.
Space is limited, so call for appointment at 503-831-0551.
Ghost tour tickets are on sale
The Dallas History and Mystery Tour will start its fall season of tours on Sept. 19. Fall tours run through October, including two on Halloween night. Tickets are on sale now at the Dallas Area Visitors Center website. This year, there will be two tours each week, both on Saturdays. Tours will start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse.
Due to the pandemic, tour sizes are limited, so people are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets. Tickets are $20 each. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while on the tour.
For more information: www.exploredallasoregon.org/paranormaldallas.
