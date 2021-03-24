LWC, tribe present Sips ‘n’ Science
The Luckiamute Watershed Council and The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will present Sips ‘n’ Science: Tribal Lands Management on March 31 via Zoom.
The virtual presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and you can register here: https://bit.ly/3re7iAV.
The tribe has been the historical land manager of the Willamette Valley for centuries The native plants and animals are intrinsic resources to the tribe as they form the foundation to historic traditions and values.
Although tribes were removed from their ancestral homelands, people never lost their connections the valley. Today, the tribe continues land management practices both on and off tribal lands throughout the Willamette Valley. A look into past, present, and future landscape management describes how traditional practices are not relics of the past, but are reflections of today’s cultural values.
Volunteers needed to plan Street Faire
The Dallas Area Visitors Center will host street faires starting in May and needs volunteers to help plan the outdoor events that will take place in downtown Dallas.
Meetings take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
To register to help, contact Shelly Jones at shelly@exploredallasoregon.org.
