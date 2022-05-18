By Kathy Kaster Sampson
Part 1
When you think of gunfights on Main Street in the days of the Wild West and family feuds, Dallas, Oregon doesn’t usually come to mind but it happened here too in 1872. One of the men involved, Tillman Glaze, had a life story that reads like the plot of a Western movie and he left a trail of stories across Oregon.
Tillman was born in Andrew County, Missouri in 1844 to Reuben Glaze and Cynthia Shelton Glaze. In 1852 when Tillman was 8 years old, the Glazes packed up their two young sons and joined a wagon train to Oregon’s Willamette Valley where they settled in Polk County, near Dallas, Oregon. In 1862 when Tillman was 18 he married Ann Wilson, 19, and they made their home in Dallas. From all accounts Tillman, or Till as he was known, was an outgoing, friendly, affable, hard-working young man. He played the fiddle for dances and was quite well-liked among people in the Dallas area. Life was going well for Till Glaze. By 1872 at the age of 28, Glaze had acquired a saloon in the middle of the central block in Dallas across from the courthouse square and he and Ann had three young daughters. But Glaze also had a wild side. He enjoyed horse racing, playing cards, and drinking.
On Aug. 25, 1872 Glaze and A.H. Whitley, a farmer from the Salt Creek area and owner of a livery stable in Dallas, had a horse race out on Perrydale road where folks liked to test blooded stock. Often the races included bets. After the race they went back to Glaze’s saloon in Dallas for a card game. Sometime during the card game they began a quarrel that ended with Glaze hitting Whitley over the head with the butt of his pistol. Whitley left the saloon in a temper with blood dripping down his face. No one knows whether there had been any earlier trouble between the two men. Whitley’s son, Billy, 22, became enraged when he heard what happened to his father, grabbed his shotgun and headed for the saloon. When young Whitley appeared in the door of the saloon with his shotgun and began to shoot, Glaze dove behind the bar and quickly crawled to the end of it, pulled his pistol and shot young Whitley dead. Several bar patrons were hit with bits of buckshot but no one was seriously injured. Because Billy Whitley shot first and had come to the saloon with the intent of killing Glaze, no charges were brought against Glaze. But the day’s events started a deadly feud between Glaze and Whitley.
Most people in Dallas sided with Glaze and worried about what would happen between Glaze and Whitley. For many months an intermittent watch was kept by Glaze’s friends hoping to avoid further bloodshed. One night after midnight two of the watchers took a gun away from Whitley as he was entering town. Glaze was worried too and figured there would be an inevitable showdown and gunfight with Whitley. He began practicing daily with his pistol over the next year until he became quite fast and accurate at drawing and shooting his gun with either or both hands.
During the year following Billy’s death Whitley also focused some of his rage on Tillman’s father, Reuben Glaze. Reuben lived in Dallas but had his ranch outside of town near the cemetery. In mid-1873 Whitley hired an ex-convict, Charles Sutton, to murder Reuben Glaze at his ranch. The plan entailed Sutton removing one of the barn doors off its hinges to attract Reuben to the barn where Sutton would be hiding and would kill him. Sutton did go to the barn, take the door off the hinge and hide in the barn but could not go through with the plan. By a strange coincidence Sutton had been involved in the death of Reuben’s younger son William, nicknamed Dodge, age 24, five years earlier on Nov. 28, 1868. Sutton, convicted of burglary, was to be transported from the Polk County jail to the penitentiary in Salem by wagon. Sheriff J.W. Smith asked his brother, Thomas Smith, and Dodge Glaze to help take Sutton to Salem.
The wagon driver, Berry Riggs, had parked the wagon in front of the steps to the jail. As Smith and Glaze stood behind the wagon and Sutton started to climb into the wagon, a loaded shotgun lying on the floor in the back of the wagon with its muzzle pointed towards the rear went off striking both Thomas Smith and Dodge Glaze. Smith was injured but survived and Dodge Glaze died two days later. Some thought Sutton felt indirectly guilty for the death of Dodge Glaze and could not bring himself to kill his father, Reuben Glaze. A short time later after the incident at Reuben Glaze’s barn, A.H. Whitley, Sutton and an unknown man went out to Minto Island on the Willamette River near Salem. People in the area heard a shot and then noticed a large pile of driftwood on the island on fire. Sutton was never seen again.
On Oct. 5, 1873 A.H. Whitley came into Dallas and made threats that he was going to kill Tillman Glaze that day. He drove his buggy to the W.H. Teal blacksmith shop and arranged to have some work done on the buggy. At the same time word had reached Glaze that Whitley was in town and threatening to kill him. Glaze headed down the street to find Whitley. He soon saw him near the barbershop of Charles Schultz and Emil Febvet and fired twice, striking Whitley in the head and the back. Because of Whitley’s continuous threats and the state of the feud between the two men, Glaze was not prosecuted for Whitley’s death.
But by 1877 the stress of living with possible further threats from the Whitley family and friends prompted Glaze, 33, to move his family to Prineville. It is said that at first he did some work there for local ranchers discouraging settlers from trying to homestead on range land. Soon Glaze was as popular in Prineville as he had been in Dallas, playing his fiddle at local dances. By 1878 when he was 34, Glaze was able to purchase the Singer Saloon business in downtown Prineville as well as a livery stable. Over the next three years Glaze and his wife added two sons to their family and his businesses flourished enough that he was able to buy the building housing the saloon. Also in 1881, Glaze started a homestead on 160 acres near what is now Black Butte Ranch near Sisters, Oregon. He built a small cabin there and used the meadows on his ranch for summer pasture for horses and cattle. Today the area is still known as Glaze Meadows and is part of Black Butte Ranch.
(Part two will continue in next week's Itemizer-Observer.)
