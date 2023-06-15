Southwestern Polk Rural Fire District recently received a $32,607 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase nine sets of structural personal protective equipment. This critical equipment will allow their first responders to be better prepared in emergency situations and protect the citizens of Southwestern Polk Rural Fire District to the best of their abilities.
“On behalf of Southwestern Polk Rural Fire District and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Salem,” said Chief Fred Hertel. “We are incredibly humbled to receive this vital equipment to continue to keep Southwestern Polk Rural Fire District safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.