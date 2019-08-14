Talent champs move on to state

POLK COUNTY — Three Polk County Fair performers earned their shot to compete at the Oregon State Fair.
This year’s fair talent show had three age categories.
Zeke Marley, 9, won first place in the 3 – 10-year-old competition, which had three other contestants.
Megan Scharf, of Amity, sang Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” winning her the top spot in the youth category against five competitors.
Lisbeth Santillan won first place in the adult competition against six other acts, including sisters Sophie and Clara Michaux, who performed “Defying Gravity” from the musical “Wicked.”
Emcee Vidal Peña gave props to all the contestants for having the courage to perform.
Some performers chose favorite pieces. Adelyn Van Heeswyk and Joshua Marley each performed songs from “The Greatest Showman.” Wyatt Button played Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets,” and Leslie Snair sang “Riptide” while she played her ukulele.
Others shared original pieces.
Annabelle Foster choreographed her own hip-hop dance routine and Stephen Miller composed a piano piece.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Polk County Fair sponsored the event. Winners were awarded cash prizes as well the opportunity to compete at the state level.
