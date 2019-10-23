The following article was written about 1971 by Alta Savage Cerny, of Dallas, and published in Volume II of “Historically Speaking” in August 1974.
Mrs. Cerny thought the incident happened about 1894 or 1895. An index to the early penitentiary records compiled by the Oregon State Archives shows William Warren, of Polk County, was admitted on Dec. 11, 1895.
One of the most interesting prisoners in the little old Polk County Jail was Billy Warren, a small Grand Ronde Indian. He was young, maybe in his late 20s or early 30s. One Saturday night, Billy and some of his close friends on the reservation got drunk and got in a fight in which Billy accidentally killed one of them. The sheriff brought him in and put him in jail.
The cells in the little old building were on the top floor, and the lower floor was a sort of bull pen where the prisoners walked around during the day and visited with their friends through the bars. Billy Warren was a trusty, and a great favorite with the townspeople, so the sheriff let him out in the morning and he roamed around town till supper time.
Among his best friends were my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Savage, Mr. and Mrs. David Cosper (Martha), and Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Holman (Aunt Ellen). There must have been many others and all of them spoke fluent Chinook Jargon. It was fun to listen to them — the Indians were all great “jokesters.”
Billy worked his way around for breakfast. He arrived early — my mother served him a good hearty meal and then he split a big pile of wood to pay for it. Everyone used wood cook stoves in those days.
His good friend, former Sheriff and Mrs. Nat Holman, lived on the corner now occupied by the Presbyterian Church. Our family lived at Mill and Levens, where the Methodist parsonage now stands.
Billy Warren was tried in the Circuit Court of Polk County in the early fall of that year and found guilty of manslaughter of second degree murder, and sentenced to a term in the penitentiary at Salem. The whole county was on his side, but he did kill a man, and he had to suffer some punishment.
Late in the afternoon, before he was to be taken to Salem, his mother, old Kitty Warren, came to the front door of the jail and sat down on the ground. When it became dark, she began the wail of sorrow of the Indian women, and kept it up all night till they took him to Salem in the morning.
No one who heard that wailing will ever forget it. Billy served his sentence — a short one in the Oregon Pen — and then went back to his own people.
Information from this article is from the Library of the Polk County Historical Society at the Polk County Museum, located at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickerall. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, Sundays and holidays. Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for senors; Children aged 6 to 17, $1; anyone younger than 6 or older than 100 is free. Society members are free.
